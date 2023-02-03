Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.20. 610,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,814. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.