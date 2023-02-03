Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.85.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.