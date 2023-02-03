SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.20

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 15453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $748.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

