SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 19.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $120,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 471,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

