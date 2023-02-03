SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,356 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $311,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 112,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

