SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Raised by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPTL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.92. 1,210,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

