SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

