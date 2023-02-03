SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 2,956,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.