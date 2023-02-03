Spell Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.84 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $88.27 million and $16.84 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00422926 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.98 or 0.28846797 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00461288 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

