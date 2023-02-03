Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.96.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $122.57 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
