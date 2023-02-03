Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 4,101,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

