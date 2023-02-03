Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 261,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

