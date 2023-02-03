Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

