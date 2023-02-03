Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 7,245,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,138. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

