Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.15 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.