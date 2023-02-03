STASIS EURO Price Up 0.3% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.87 million and $455,170.59 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.