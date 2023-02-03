State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $51,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,689.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,536.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

