State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $61,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

