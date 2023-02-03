State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $47,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

