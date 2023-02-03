State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $42.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $42,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

