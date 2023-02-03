State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

