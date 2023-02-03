State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $294.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

