State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $69,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.3 %

CCI opened at $152.54 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.