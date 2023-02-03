State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,470 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $65,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

TFC opened at $50.39 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

