State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,484 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $62,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $231.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

