State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,549 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 1.2 %

Moderna stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

