State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,595 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $48,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

