Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.84. 251,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,733. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $130.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

