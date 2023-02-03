Steem Price Up 1.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $87.16 million and $6.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,545.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00420935 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099278 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014166 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00734380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00591286 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184163 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,046,360 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
