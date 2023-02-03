Steem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.98 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $85.83 million and $7.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00419371 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00098064 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014264 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00738510 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00583134 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00181896 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,006,533 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.