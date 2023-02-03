Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,949 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Stericycle worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,796,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after acquiring an additional 528,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,049,000 after acquiring an additional 496,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

