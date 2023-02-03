StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

