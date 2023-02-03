StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

