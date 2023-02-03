StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CJJD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.