StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.