StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
