StockNews.com Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Waterstone Financial Price Performance
Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
