StockNews.com Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.