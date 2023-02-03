StockNews.com Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $210.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

