StockNews.com Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

GLPI opened at $53.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

