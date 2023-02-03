Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 120,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.