StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,960 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after buying an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after buying an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,510,602. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

