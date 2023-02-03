StoneX Group Inc. Buys 9,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,447. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

