StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,079. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.
Cummins Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
