StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,079. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

