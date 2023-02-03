StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,787. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

