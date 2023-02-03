StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,059,939 shares of company stock worth $164,271,796. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,159. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

