StoneX Group Inc. Has $3 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. 523,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

