StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.11. 445,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,269. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $164.74.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

