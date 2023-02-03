StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 11,901 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $47.64. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $56.68.

