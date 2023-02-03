StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.65.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.45. The stock had a trading volume of 252,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,893. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

