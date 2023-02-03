StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $589.23. The company had a trading volume of 204,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.