StoneX Group Inc. Sells 11,118 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE T traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336,094. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

