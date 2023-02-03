STP Price Tops $0.0499 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $51.62 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00219872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04318344 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $26,180,145.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

